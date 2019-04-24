Update at 09:30

University Hospital Waterford has released a statement addressing the issues raised by the consultant pathologists:

“University Hospital Waterford has recently received approval for a new replacement Mortuary Building. It is expected that the request for tender will be issued shortly with the expectation that construction will commence before the end of this year. University Hospital Waterford is currently examining interim arrangements to address the issues raised.”

_________________

It has emerged dead bodies have been left lying on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford.

A letter by four consultant pathologists has described bodily fluids leaking on to the floor and bodies decomposing in corridors.

It’s caused “unspeakable trauma” to the families of those who’ve died, according to the letter.

“Due to inadequate body storage and refrigeration facilities, most bodies lie on trolleys in corridors, often leaking body fluids on to the floor,” the letter states.

The Waterford News and Star reports the letter is signed by consultant pathologists Prof Rob Landers, Dr Fergus MacSweeney, Dr Nigam Shah and Dr Christine Shilling, all of University Hospital Waterford.

The newspaper issued a Freedom of Information request to the South/South West Hospital Group to see a copy of the letter after a source within the HSE told them of the letter sent by the 4 hospital staff.

Their request was denied for the following reasons, according to the newspaper.

(i) the letter contains matter relating to the deliberative process in relation of the HSE in relation to the upgrade of the mortuary at UHW.

(ii) granting the request would be contrary to public interest.

The letter was sent to the Waterford News & Star anonymously speaking of risks relating to the current facility at the hospital.

Planning permission for the new mortuary was submitted back in October 2015 meaning the HSE have until October 2020 to start construction of the €5.6 million facility.

“Bodies decompose in the corridors, leading to closed-coffin funerals with relatives unable to view the remains as a result of gaseous decomposition. The trauma imposed on the bereaved is almost unspeakable.

“The cramped facilities expose the public to the noise and odours of a working postmortem room when visiting the public areas of the mortuary for identification/viewing purposes and funerals,”

The Irish Times reports concerns over the lack of sufficient refrigeration at UHW were raised with the head of the South/South West Hospital Group in October but the four doctors say no major changes have been made since.

Waterford TD David Cullinane spoke to Beat News’ Debbie Ridgard this morning.