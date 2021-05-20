“A hammer blow to an area that has received more than enough blows.”

That’s how a local Wexford councillor has reacted to the news that Kilmore Seafood Limited is to cease trading, putting 32 jobs at risk.

The majority of employees had been laid off in April of 2020 as social distancing measures could not be implemented.

According to a statement from the company, the decision to cease trading comes after turnover dropped 64 per cent between 2016 and 2019 and in 2020 it dropped to just 9 per cent of 2016 levels.

Kilmore Seafood, part of the Errigal Bay group, is entering into a collective redundancy process with its 32 employees.

“This is another hammer blow to an area that has received enough blows in the last while. This is very difficult” local councillor Jim Codd told local radio.

“There is a sustainable fishing community in Kilmore, that it seems there is very little regard for out there.

“It breaks my heart to hear so many people whose futures are in question.”