Michael McHugh, PA

Tony Blair’s symbolic apology for the Famine received a “warm” reaction in Irish official circles, official British archives showed.

The former British prime minister said the Irish people were failed by the government in London at their hour of need during a disaster which reached its peak in 1847.

British government archives from 1997 were released by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI).

A restricted letter from Donald Lamont, an official in the British government’s Republic of Ireland affairs section, dated June 2nd 1997, discussed the prime minister’s statement that month on the famine.

It said: “I do not think I could have wished for a better response to the prime minister’s statement than that of the Taoiseach reported in your telegram number 178.

“The Irish Embassy have also been warm in their reaction.

“And if (Ulster Unionist) John Taylor is no more than ‘dismissive’ then no harm may have been done in that quarter.”

Humanitarian disaster

The Famine took place between 1845 and 1850, prompted by a blight which damaged Ireland’s staple crop making potatoes inedible.

It caused an estimated one million deaths and forced two million Irish people to emigrate to other countries including the US and Canada.

Mr Blair had acknowledged the fact that “one million people should have died in what was then part of the richest, most powerful nation in the world is something that still causes pain”.

His statement was read out at a Famine commemoration in Co Cork.

Mr Lamont wrote afterwards: “The most obvious downside would be attempts by the Irish to exaggerate the potential parallel with Bloody Sunday.

“The situations seem to me so different that that ought not to be too difficult to handle.”