By Cillian Doyle.

Black market cigarettes and tobacco worth over €151,000 have been found at Dublin Airport this week, in four separate seizures.

Revenue officers discovered almost 187,000 cigarettes and 38.5 kilos of tobacco during routine profiling.

They were found in steel cases described as air filters, concealed inside tins of cat and dog food and in passengers luggage.

The consignments arrived from Italy, Poland, Spain and Nigeria and were destined for counties Meath, Laois, Carlow, Dublin, Monaghan.