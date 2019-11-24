Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is running for US president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, announced his decision to join the crowded Democratic field today.

In a statement, Mr Bloomberg insists what he calls his ‘unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy’ will enable him to ‘win and lead’.

His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins and reflects broader anxiety about the current candidates and their ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.