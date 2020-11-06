Joe Biden has taken the lead in another key state for the US presidential election.

He’s ahead by 5 thousand votes in Pennsylvania and would clinch the presidency if he wins that state.

Biden also leads in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona – meaning Donald Trump now has a slim chance of being re-elected.

Some news outlets have already called the race following the latest swing, that saw President Donald Trump lead Pennsylvania by 18,049, to now being over 5,500 votes behind his Democratic rival.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

NBC reporter Ali Vitali is in Pennsylvania – and says Biden’s lead there is mainly due to the counting of postal votes:

“That was something that Democrats and the Biden campaign really pushed voters to do. The whole idea of planning your vote, not waiting until election day.

“That’s something Democrats really got behind, on the lead up to the Democratic National Convention, all the way through election season.”

Samantha Power is the former US Ambassador to the UN.

She says Donald Trump’s rhetoric on stopping the count, is not being matched by successful action

“It’s really important to distinguish his efforts to stop the votes, and his record in stopping the votes.

“So far, whether it’s this intimidation, and the poll workers’ insistance in continuing to county if slowly , too slowly for some of our tastes.

“Or whether it’s Donal’s Trump’s record in the courts, he’s not having a lot of success.

“And that’s what making him crazy.”