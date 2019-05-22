MEP candidate Ben Gilroy’s smashing viral campaign video has caught the attention political punters nationwide.

The video, which sees Gilroy demonstrate he really does care about the issues that matter, resulted in him hurling himself towards serious contention in the European Elections.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power noticed a deluge of bets on him to succeed – causing his odds to come crashing in from 100/1 outsider, to a 20/1 contender in his Dublin Constituency.

“Ben Gilroy went on an impressive solo run to make his point, and it’s worked. His sudden swing in the betting has served as a sharp reminder that he’s no minor player in this election. But he finds himself in the big league with seasoned campaigner Frances Fitzgerald heading the betting in his constituency, so we’ll have to wait and see if he’s up for the match,” a spokesperson for Paddy Power said.

If you’ve been living under a rock and missed the video; have a look!

If you missed Ben Gilroys video….. pic.twitter.com/w7VZXR51UM — Alan Kinsella (@electionlit) May 20, 2019