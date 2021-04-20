Kevin Galvin

A new proposed cheese plant at Belview Port has been given the green light, after the high court upheld an An Bórd Planála decision to build the factory.

140 million euro is due to be invested by Glanbia in the new plant, which will largely be used to produce continental cheese for export.

Despite receiving permission from Kilkenny County Council and An Bord Pleanála, Ireland’s National Trust blocked the project on environmental grounds.

However, after the High Court decision, the plant will now go ahead on the banks of the Suir.

“This is a significant development and it allows Glanbia to diversify and seek new markets for our quality milk,” said IFA President, Tipperary native Tim Cullinane.

However, the IFA President said lengthy court battles were not the ideal setting for discussions about the future of the agri-food industry.