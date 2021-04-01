By Kevin Galvin

A group of South-East TDs are calling on an An Taisce to drop their Court Action on the proposed cheese factory at the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

Wexford’s Paul Kehoe and John Paul Phelan from the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency are part of a group that have strongly criticised the body for delaying what they call a ‘massive’ investment in the region.

€140 million is due to be invested by Glanbia in the new plant, which will largely be used to produce continental cheese for export.

“These are obviously providing employment directly to the farmers themselves and those working in the processing facility… ” said Phelan, speaking to Beat News says the delays are having a huge impact on the local economy.

“But also the knock-on employment of different suppliers into those farm businesses right across the country is huge.”

Despite receiving permission Kilkenny County Council and An Bord Pleanála, Ireland’s National Trust has blocked the investment on environmental grounds.

And Deputy Phelan, says An Taisce are taking the wrong approach:

“What should be happening is an engagement between An Tasice and the milk processors – Glanbia and others – farmer representatives and other environmental interest groups, to try and ensure we can make our diary sector even more environmentally friendly into the future.

“But trying to hamper its development in Ireland where we can actually have some ambition and hope of improving standards, while allowing it to continue in other parts of the world where environmental protections are not as powerful as they are in the European Union, really makes no sense for having a sustainable food product.”