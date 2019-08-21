Start your engines kitty girls, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has spilt some tea and it’s landed in Belfast.

Today, the 10 drag queens who will compete in the first UK series of RuPaul’s Drag Race were revealed, including one who can put out cigarettes on her tongue, show’s youngest ever competitor and Belfast’s very own Blu Hydrangea.

Introducing herself on the show’s official social channels, the 23-year-old said: “My nanny told me that you have to plant it with a rusty nail so that it turns into a beautiful blue hydrangea.

I love that story of like, something coming from like, a rusty, dirty nail into something beautiful, which is kind of like me

Adding: “I love to be outside of the box, and not just like one of those queens that says they’re outside of the box, I like to actually be outside of the box.

She also used the platform to speak about the ongoing campaign for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

“It’s hard to be a gay person in Belfast,” she said as part of her 1:30-minute video.

My partner and I have been together for, like four and a half years and I would love to marry him but it’s just not even legal

The contestants who will be vying for the title of the UK’s first Drag Race Superstar have been “handpicked for their huge slaying potential” by show boss and head judge RuPaul, who praised each of them for being “unique, so courageous and so special”.