More than 70 people are now known to have been killed in a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Thousands more were injured in the blast, which flattened much of the city’s port on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lebanese Prime Minister has blamed an “unsecured” shipment of ammonium nitrate, which was left in a warehouse for the last six years.

However, US President Donald Trump has contradicting Lebanese officials, saying her was told by his generals that the explosion was not an accident.

“This seems to be, according to [the generals], they would know better than I would, but they seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

The blast was so severe that it ripped through buildings and could be felt as far away as Cyprus.

Chris Hunter, a bomb disposal expert said he was never seen anything like it.

“Something like this, I’ve never seen up close and personal. In my experience I don’t really recall seeing something like this that was not an actual nuclear device.”

The explosion happened during a two-day break from Covid-19 lockdown restrictions according to Abbie Cheeseman, a freelance journalist who lives in the city.

“It’s no wonder that the casualty tolls keep rising because it was a busy, back-to-normal kind of day.”