The Agriculture Minister is being called on to fast track talks on the beef crisis.

Minister Michael Creed scheduled talks for Monday which are aimed at resolving the long-running dispute.

However, Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice wants them brought forward to this afternoon.

He says there appears to be a real will across all sides to find a resolution and the Minister should strike while the iron is hot.

“Farmers are suffering for the last month and indeed over the last number of years in the line of price,” said Deputy Fitzmaurice.

He said that Minister Creed needs to bring the factories and the retailers into the talks.

“It’s like a jigsaw – you need the farmers to provide the quality product, you need a factory to process it, you need a retailer to market it and you need someone to buy it.”

He said that talks need to happen over the weekend because the sooner a resolution is found, the sooner people can go on with their lives.

“Speaking to the different factories both yesterday and this morning, there appears to be a willingness there to engage and get a resolution to this situation.”