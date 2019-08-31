Beef protests continue outside meat factories 31 August 2019

Farmers are continuing to protest outside meat factories today despite High Court actions. Yesterday, a judge granted a permanent injunction stopping protesters disrupting operations at certain plants. But several pickets are taking place again today, particularly in the south of the country. IFA president Joe Healy says the only solution is for factories to pay farmers more for their animals. "Farmers aren't getting paid enough for the top quality product that they produce and I would urge the meat factories to forget about the High Court and serving injunctions on farmers," said Mr Healy. He said that the meat factories need to come forward with proposals around greater transparency, a better price and a bigger percentage of the end price back to the farmer.