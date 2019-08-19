Negotiations between both sides in the beef dispute will resume later this morning.

Meat Industry Ireland, the Irish Farmers Association and the Beef Plan Movement are among those attending the talks in Celbridge.

It is after beef farmers held pickets at meat plants across the country over the low prices they get for their meat.

IFA President Joe Healy said beef prices are the main bone of contention for farm owners.

“As far as farmers are concerned it’s all about price,” said Mr Healy.

“Unfortunately, as a result of competition law we’re not allowed to talk about price.

“The bottom line is that price hasn’t increased in the last number of weeks. They haven’t increased since talks the last day.”