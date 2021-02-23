James Cox

Gardaí have ordered a Dublin beauty salon to close after it reopened despite level 5 restrictions.

C and N Beauty Rooms in Balbriggan has been taking clients since 10:30am this morning.

One hour and 20 minutes after opening, the salon received a knock on the door from gardaí and was ordered to close.

Locals have mixed views about the business going against the guidelines.

“No I don’t think I’ll support them, because I’d rather get out of this as quickly as possible”, said one person.

Another local said: “Beauty salons, hairdressers, they can only have so many people in at one time anyway, so they were never overcrowded.”

Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels