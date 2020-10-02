Picture: Beat’s Niall Power and Gabrielle Cummins.

Beat 102 103 have scooped two gold radio awards tonight (Friday).

The annual IMRO radio awards took place virtually this evening, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, radio-folk from across the country gather at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny, for the black-tie event.

Beat has been successful in the On-Air competition / Promotion category; taking the gold award for “Leap of Faith”

Lunchtime presenter, David Hammond, has kept up the winning streak. He secured gold for Radio DJ of the year.

The event was hosted by Today FMs Dermot Whelan this evening via video-link, with live links from industry professional across Ireland.