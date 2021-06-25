By Dean Egan.

Beat will air a special broadcast this afternoon to show united support for the LGBT_ community and BeLongTo Youth Services.

At 11:59am this morning, there’ll be a simultaneous broadcast on Ireland’s independent radio stations, to a combined daily listenership of 2.5 million people in Ireland.

Each local, regional and national station will air the powerful 60-second spoken word performance pieces called “Rainbow Blood”, which has been written and performed by poet and performer Felicia Olusnaya.