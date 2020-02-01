Beat Breakfast has been named the ‘Best Radio Show’ in the country last night.

Niall, Vinny and Trish scooped the award at last night’s ‘Gossies’, an awards night hosted by website Goss.ie, after the public voted in their droves for the South-East’s favourite breakfast show.

The trio fought off competition from shows across several major national stations to win the prize at Dublin’s Mansion House.

“We’re absolutely over the moon” said host Niall Power to Beat News from the ceremony last night.

“Particularly because Beat Breakfast was the only show nominated that isn’t broadcasted on national radio or from Dublin, and we’re really grateful to people across the South-East that voted over the last few weeks for this show.

“Myself, Vinny and Trish are really thankful for our support team in Beat, and all the people who voted. We continue into 2020 with Beat Breakfast!”