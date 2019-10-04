Beat’s C.E.O. Gabrielle Cummins was tonight awarded the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award at the IMRO Radio Awards.

The Tipp native collected the award in front of 600 radio personnel at the awards ceremony in Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny. The Outstanding Achievement Award honours a single achievement, be it an event, initiative or other which has had a significant impact on the radio industry.

Gabrielle was recognised for her work as Chairperson of the Choose Radio initiative which promotes radio as an advertising medium. Its launch marked a significant development in Irish radio when for the first time, all Irish radio stations joined forces to highlight the benefits of radio advertising.

John Purcell, Chairman of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland said “Choose Radio is the first time that all radio stations in Ireland have joined forces to improve the commercial position of their own stations through joint initiatives and events. Choose Radio would still be a good idea if it were not for the leadership of Gabrielle Cummins. She has given her time, energy and enthusiasm willingly for the benefit of radio stations throughout the country. Her relentless efforts to organise, structure, plan and execute the multiple initiatives of Choose Radio are impressive but they are second to her ability to bring competing radio stations to the table, convince them to work together and get the radio industry to support the entire initiative. This alone is an outstanding achievement but to succeed with the Choose Radio project when so many doubted its formation is truly impressive. Watching the increasing growth and influence of Choose Radio on radio stations, advertising agencies, clients and brands cannot be called anything other than an Outstanding Achievement”.