The legendary broadcaster Larry Gogan will be laid to rest today.

His funeral Mass will take place in Templeogue in Dublin at 11am this morning, followed by private burial.

The 85-year-old was a broadcaster for almost six decades and is best known for his long career with RTÉ 2FM.

Radio stations across Ireland are set to honour him later today by playing Friends in Time by Irish band the Golden Horde at the same time – Gogan featured in the original video.

Beat 102-103, Cork’s Red FM, Spin South West, iRadio Northeast and iRadio Northwest & Midlands are among the stations who will play the song just after midday while his funeral mass is taking place.

In a joint statement, the radio stations said Friends in Time was “poignantly chosen as a nod to two of Larry’s well-known music passions – championing Irish music and his infamous music show feature”.

“This bittersweet nostalgic track in which Larry himself also featured in the original video, would not have been out of place on the playlist for Larry’s famous Golden Hour.”

The statement added that Gogan was “the epitome of music radio in Ireland and paved the way for so many others”.

“Consequently, all of us currently working at youth, music-driven stations around the country would like to honour the enormous contribution made by this gentleman of Irish music radio.”

Tonight, on the Late Late Show there will be remembering the late broadcaster, who passed away on Tuesday.

Mr Gogan is the third high-profile RTÉ broadcaster to pass away in recent times after the deaths of Gay Byrne in November and Marian Finucane earlier last week.

An Irish Examiner editorial on Wednesday paid tribute to the three, who all made a huge impact on Irish life.

“Gogan, Finucane, and Byrne left impressive legacies and challenges for their successors,” it said.

“In one way Gogan leaves the greater challenge — his humanity and his warmth, his modesty and his endless interest in others, his avuncular attention that cannot be faked. He used broadcasting as a conduit to reveal the real power and the curative power of kindness.”