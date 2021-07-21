By Dean Egan.

Bausch + Lomb today announced plans to invest €90m to expand manufacturing operations at its Waterford facility.

The investment is expected to generate 130 additional jobs when production commences in 2023 and will provide the Waterford facility with additional capacity to meet expected demand for its Biotrue ONEday® range of contact lenses.

In addition, approximately 150 additional workers are expected to be employed in the construction phase of the expansion.

This follows a similar announcement in November 2018 in which the company announced it was investing to increase contact lens manufacturing capacity at its sites in Waterford and Rochester, N.Y. by adding multiple production lines at these two sites to support the manufacture of its innovative daily disposable silicone hydrogel (SiHy daily) contact lenses.

Construction of the Waterford facility, announced in 2018, has now been completed, and production of the company’s latest contact lenses, Bausch + Lomb INFUSE®, will start by the end of this year.

The Waterford site currently employs more than 1,500 people.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD said:

“I warmly welcome this news that Bausch + Lomb is investing a further €90 million in Waterford, creating 130 new jobs for the county. The company has already invested significantly in the South East region, employing over 1,500. This decision reaffirms that commitment and is a great vote of confidence in Waterford and all it has to offer. I wish all involved the very best with this new development and thank Bausch + Lomb for the continuing commitment to Ireland.”