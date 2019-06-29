Cooked meats company Denny is warning a batch of black pudding may have been contaminated with plastic.

The Food Safety Authority has issued a product recall notice for puddings with a best before date of July 17.

The notice says small pieces of blue plastic may be present in the product.

A statement on the Food Safety Authority’s website read: “Denny is recalling Denny Black Pudding 199g (use by date 17/07/2019) as this batch may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

“No other products are affected by this recall. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores where the products are sold.”

A recall has also been issued for Iceland’s packets of 60 Crispy Chicken Dippers.

The notice is for all date codes.

A note on the Food Safety Authority website reads: “Iceland is recalling its 60 Crispy Chicken Dippers as some packs may contain pieces of hard plastic.

“The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.”