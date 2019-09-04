The fixtures for the 2019/20 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced today.

The upcoming season will feature 12 Men’s Super League teams – including newly promoted Dublin sides, DBS Éanna and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions – while the Women’s Super League boasts 10 teams once more this year, with Maree taking the place of NUIG Mystics in the top flight.

The Men’s Division One will feature 13 teams from around the country, including the newly amalgamated team, Limerick Sport Eagles as LIT and UL Sport Eagles join forces for the year.

The Women’s Division One will feature 12 teams, and will run across two conferences. This Division also includes two new teams, Tipperary Knights and Griffith College Templeogue.

The opening weekend of the season for the men’s National League is September 20/21 and sees some very interesting clashes in store in the Men’s Super League.

Reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian in the Kingdom on September 21 in a hotly-anticipated clash between the two clubs.

Elsewhere, there are three big derbies in store as newcomers Dublin Lions and Éanna go head-to-head in Clondalkin, DCU Saints face off against Pyrobel Killester in the second big Dublin showdown, while Moycullen host Maree in a much-anticipated Galway battle.

Griffith College Templeogue, meanwhile, are on the road to Belfast Star, while Coughlan CandS Neptune will host Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in one of the other big clashes of the weekend.

The Women’s Super League tips off the following weekend, September 28, with one of the big games of the weekend seeing the meeting of Courtyard Liffey Celtics and DCU Mercy in Leixlip.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Maree will go head-to-head with Ambassador UCC Glanmire, IT Carlow Basketball host Maxol WIT Wildcats, Pyrobel Killester welcome Singleton SuperValu Brunell to Dublin, while old rivals Marble City Hawks and Fr Mathews go head-to-head.

Friday, September 20

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre Carlow, 19:30

Saturday, September 21

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v DBS Éanna, Colaiste Bride, 17;30

Belfast Star v Griffith College Templeogue, De La Salle, 18;30

DCU Saints v Pyrobel Killester, St Vincent’s, 19;00

Coughlan CandS Neptune v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Neptune Stadium, 19:00

Moycullen v Maree, Kingfisher NUIG, 19.30

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCD Marian, 19:30

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Limerick Sport Eagles, Ballincollig CS, 16:00

LYIT Donegal v Ulster University Elks, LYIT, 16:00

McGowans Tolka Rovers v Fr Mathews, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00

Limerick Celtics v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, St Munchins, 18:30

Waterford Vikings v KUBS, WIT Arena, 19:00

Friday, September 27

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Limerick Celtics v NUIG Mystics, St Munchins, 19:30

Saturday, September 28

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, DCU, 19:00

DBS Éanna v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Colaiste Éanna, 19:00

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star, Tralee Complex, 19:30

Maree v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Calasanctius College, 20:00

Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA Clontarf; 20:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Maree v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Calasanctius College, 17:00

Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O’Loughlins GAA, 17:00

Pyrobel Killester v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 18:00

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Leixlip Amenities, 19:00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, UUJ, 13:30

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney SC, 19:30

Fr Mathews v EJ Sligo All Stars, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45

KUBS v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Greendale, 20:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, UUJ, 15:30

Trinity Meteors v Phoenix Rockets, Trinity Sports, 16:00

Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00

Portlaoise Panthers v St Mary’s Castleisland, St Mary’s Hall, 19:00

Sunday, September 29

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

IT Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre Carlow, 13:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Fabplus North West v UL Huskies, Ballyshannon, 12:00

Basketball Ireland National League teams 2019/20

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Griffith College Templeogue

UCD Marian

DCU Saints

Pyrobel Killester

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

DBS Éanna

Coughlan CandS Neptune

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Belfast Star

Moycullen

Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Maree

DCU Mercy

Courtyard Liffey Celtics

IT Carlow Basketball

Marble City Hawks

Maxol WIT Wildcats

Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Fr Mathews

Pyrobel Killester

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

IT Carlow Basketball

Fr Mathews

LYIT Donegal

Ulster University Elks

EJ Sligo All Stars

WIT Vikings

McGowans Tolka Rovers

Portlaoise Panthers

Limerick Sport Eagles

Limerick Celtics

KUBS

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Northern Conference

Griffith College Templeogue

Trinity Meteors

Swords Thunder

Ulster University Elks

Fabplus North West

Phoenix Rockets

Southern Conference

NUIG Mystics

Portlaoise Panthers

Tipperary Knights

Limerick Celtics

UL Huskies

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s