The Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has been sacked by Taoiseach Michéal Martin, who informed the Dáil just before 9pm last evening.

It follows the continuing controversy over his drink driving conviction related to events in September 2016.

Mr Martin said the latest revelations about a Garda file on the incident — which suggested Mr Cowen may have attempted to evade a Garda checkpoint — had raised new issues.

He said it had become too much of a distraction.

It is reported that earlier in the day Mr Cowen had been asked to resign by Mr Martin but that he had refused the request.