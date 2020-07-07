Additional reporting by Aoife Moore

It has emerged Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen was fined €200 for speeding while on a leaner driving licence.

The incident occurred three months before his drink-driving ban.

It comes ahead of his appearance in the Dáil this evening where he is due to make a statement on his three-month driving ban.

The Irish Independent reports he appeared in court in June 2016 after breaking the speed limit at Palmerstown in Dublin.

Mr Cowen is already facing calls to step down from his role just days into the job after it emerged he had been caught over the limit while driving in 2016.

The minister has made arrangements to clarify outstanding issues in the Dáil at around 8.40pm after sustained criticism of his behaviour did not abate over the weekend.

Further questions have been posed over why Mr Cowen was on a provisional licence at the time despite having been a public representative since 1991.

Mr Cowen also said he had driven without a fully licenced driver with him at times but was not unaccompanied at the time of the offence.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Cowen has expressed his regret at what has happened and said his remorse is genuine.

The Irish Road Victims Association has called for the minister’s resignation.