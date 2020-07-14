The Barbados government has recently announced plans for a new scheme allowing international arrivals to come to live on the island and work remotely for up to 12 months. This ‘Barbados Welcome Stamp’ is the ideal way for individuals to combat pent-up cabin fever after nearly four months of working from home.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the aim of this is to increase the country’s GDP and boost tourism on the island while also giving individuals the opportunity to escape their daily routine of working from home.

Currently, the scheme is in the first stages of development and Mottley is yet to announce when it will be open for applicants. However, Barbados started welcoming international travellers from Sunday 12th July. Those who choose to visit the island currently have to undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests upon arrival and, until the results are available, will need to self-isolate.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the Barbados Welcome Stamp scheme would allow “persons to come and work from here overseas, digitally, so that persons don’t need to remain in the countries in which they are.”

However, those who wish to make Barbados their permanent home, will have to do so in another way, as the Barbados Welcome Stamp scheme only permits international visitors to remain on the island for 12 months.

Prime Minister Mottley said in a statement, “You don’t need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back.

“The government is committed to working with you on the promotion of new concepts like the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp, being able to open our borders to persons travelling and making it as hospitable as ever for all of us, and making it available for Barbadians from every walk of life to believe that for special occasions, or just for so, that they can come out and be a part of this wonderful exercise.”

The number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in Barbados is low in comparison to that of Ireland, with only 103 recorded infections and seven deaths.

Barbados currently has a number of safety measures in place to protect both the local population as well as international arrivals, including mandatory face masks for all incoming visitors as well as coronavirus testing at the airports.

The island has also now relaxed some of its restrictions and lifted its curfews. It is now allowing social events with up to 500 people, as well as spectator sporting events, however, it has introduced social distancing rules whereby people must remain at least three feet apart.

