Bank of Ireland has apologised after some customers did not receive payments into their accounts on Thursday morning.

The bank said it was working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

A Bank of Ireland spokesperson said on Twitter: “We are aware that some customers have reported a delay in receiving a payment.

“We are working to rectify this issue as soon as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Bank of Ireland has experienced problems with its payments systems in recent years.

In November 2019, two days of systems crashes left thousands of Bank of Ireland customers not able to use ATMs or online services.

Customers were unable to draw cash through Bank of Ireland machines or from using their accounts online and a further software glitch delayed the payment of wages into customers’ Bank of Ireland accounts for several hours.