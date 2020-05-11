Bank of Ireland says it will aim to look for repayments to loans that have received payment breaks from September.

The bank is forecasting lending activity to be between 50-70% lower in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March, banks have allowed breaks on mortgages and loans for six months, ending in September.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh says, as things stand, they expect those payments to resume after that.

“We’re very, very mindful of the role and expectations we have now and that will define us for the next decade,” said Ms McDonagh.

“Our focus right now is on supporting our customers, protecting and supporting our colleagues many of whom are working on the frontline to keep essential services running.

“We are also making sustainable decisions that will benefit the Irish economy in the longer term.”