Baltimore RNLI rescued a windsurfer who had got into difficulty in Baltimore harbour, West Cork, today.

The Baltimore inshore lifeboat launched just after 2pm after the Coast Guard were alerted to the windsurfer who was being blown against the rocks at Reengarogy in Baltimore Harbour.

The four volunteer crew aboard, Helm Kieran Collins and crew members Micheal Cottrell, David Ryan and Ian Lynch, arrived minutes to find the casualty swimming hard to keep clear of the rocks.

He was brought aboard the lifeboat, along with his board, where the crew checked that he was unharmed before they took him back to the beach in Baltimore where he had originally set out from.

Whilst the inshore lifeboat crew were dealing with their casualty on the shoreline, instructors from Baltimore Sailing Club helped another windsurfer who was in difficulty in the middle of the harbour and brought them safely to shore.

Conditions at the time of the call were blustery with a south-westerly force 5 wind and sloppy sea.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, said: “This was a particularly fast response as the inshore lifeboat was on scene with the casualty within seven minutes of the lifeboat pagers going off.

“Thankfully a member of the public had spotted the danger that the windsurfer was in and did the correct thing in alerting the Coast Guard.

“If you see anyone that you think is in difficulty on the water or along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”