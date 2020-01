A decision will be made later this morning whether to go ahead with today’s search for a missing fisherman off the south-east coast.

A yellow wind warning is in place along the eastern seaboard, with a gale force eight alert also in place in the Irish Sea.

The search for Willie Whelan has been ongoing since the trawler he was on sank off Hook Head late on Saturday.

Neville Murphy of Dunmore East RNLI says a decision on today’s search will be made soon.