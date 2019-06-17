The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is being made available again this year.
The Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty is issuing the reminder to families.
Minister Doherty is urging families who are not automatically entitled to the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, to apply before the end of September deadline.
It provides a once-off payment to eligible families to help with the extra costs when children start school each autumn.
She says she secured 56 million euro in Budget 2019 for this year’s scheme.
She says many families can be under a lot of pressure with back to school costs.
While the benefit will be automatically paid to almost 110,000 families for around 200,000 children already registered, she’s recommending others check out the scheme to see if they’re eligible.