An Austrian triathlete survived a kidnap ordeal that included first being hit with a car, then tied up with duct tape and taken to a house where she was held for hours, police said.

Graz police spokesman Fritz Grundnig said on Thursday that Nathalie Birli had been on her way to training in Kumberg in southern Austria on Tuesday when she was abducted.

Ms Birli told local daily newspaper Krone that after the attacker blindfolded her, he made her drink alcohol, tried to suffocate her and forced her in a bathtub with cold water.

However, she said she eventually managed to gain his trust and convinced him to take her back home.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

– Associated Press