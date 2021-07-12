File photo/Pixabay

By Dean Egan.

An Austrian man sustained an injury to his genital area after being bit by a python hiding in his toilet.

The 65-year-old had went to the loo, but got more than he bargained for when he sat himself onto the seat.

Police said the man had just sat down when he felt a ‘pinch’ on his genitals.

When the man stood up to inspect the bowl he was stunned to see a huge albino python staring back at him.

It’s understood the snake belonged to a neighbour and had escaped before choosing the man’s toilet as his resting spot.

A local reptile expert and police officers were drafted in to remove the snake.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for ‘minor injuries’.

