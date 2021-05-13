An Australian Asian woman has revealed how she woke up from surgery on her tonsils speaking in what seems to be an Irish accent.

Dentist Angie Yen took to Tik Tok to document the bizarre series of events which has led to her speaking like and Irish person despite never visiting here.

After waking up with her new accent, Yen was sent home to recover from her surgery with doctors suggesting that her vocal chords would heal over time.

Experts say Ms Yen is suffering from the very rare condition known as foreign accent syndrome.