Australian police are searching for two young Irishmen after a crash in which two other young men were seriously injured.

The crash happened in the Sydney suburb of Chifley.

Eye-witnesses said a car travelling at speed crashed into a parked Toyota Hiace van leaving two men trapped in the car.

CCTV footage shows the driver of the car jumping out of the wreckage, surveying the scene before fleeing on foot.

One of his passengers also fled on foot a short time later.

Emergency services including police and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene afterwards.

It took the rescue services more than an hour to free the two men following the crash in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

It is understood that at least two of the men involved in the crash are originally from Co Donegal.

One of the men, a 25-year-old was left unconscious having suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to St George’s Hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition.

The other trapped passenger, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

New South Wales police said their investigations are continuing to identify and locate the driver and the passenger.