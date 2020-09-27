The Attorney General did not follow protocol in writing to the Taoiseach saying he is a landlord when giving advice that a ban on evictions and rent increases would be open to a constitutional challenge.

Last month the moratorium which was brought in for the pandemic was replaced with a system based on individual’s needs.

Renters in financial difficulty can apply to the Residential Tenancies Board for an exemption from rent going up or being evicted.

Sinn Féin’s Housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin says it is concerning that Attorney General Paul Gallagher did not inform Micheál Martin of a potential conflict of interest.

“There’s a clear legal requirement to submit a statement in writing to the Government where a conflict or potential conflict of interest arises.”

“There’s no doubt that the AG, who is a landlord, giving advice on rent allowances and evictions has a conflict of interest. The Government needs to explain why the letter of the Ethics Act wasn’t followed in this instance.”