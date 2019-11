Gardaí are investigating an attempted armed robbery on a cash-in-transit van in County Carlow.

The incident happened at A.I.B on Bridge Street in Tullow at around 3:30pm this afternoon.

Two men – believed to have been armed with a handgun – fled the scene empty handed.

The car they were travelling in has since been found burnt out.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for anyone with information to contact them immediately.