At least 20 people have died and 40 injured in a fire in Cairo’s Ramsis Railway Station earlier today, according to local television reports.

Mohammed Said, the head of the Cairo Railroad hospital, said the death toll is expected to increase.

The fire is said to have been triggered by an exploding fuel tank on a speeding train that was heading into Ramses station in the centre of Cairo.

Heavy black smoke can be seen rising into the sky at the scene.

The daily Al-Ahram newspaper said the train crashed and the fuel tank exploded, causing the fire, but details have not yet been confirmed.

-Press Association and Digital Desk Staff

Share it:













Don't Miss