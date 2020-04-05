Direct Provision Centres in Waterford, Dublin, Cork, Wicklow and Galway have been impacted by the Coronavirus, with a number of asylum seekers testing positive.

That’s according today’s Sunday Times.

The publication stated that a number of concerns have been raised, in relation to the “little or no scope” for the people living in direct provision.

The exact location of the centres was not revealed in the article.

It said that health sources say this makes physical distancing and self isolation extremely difficult.

In response, the Department of Justice are providing 650 extra beds to combat the clusters, and are moving 230 people to hotels in Dublin, Cork and Galway.