By Robbie Byrne

Scientists behind the AstraZeneca ‘Oxford’ Covid-19 vaccine say they are adapting it to cope with the South African variant.

The development comes after news broke that the AstraZeneca or Oxford vaccine offers as little as 10% protection against the South African strain.

A small scale study showed that the jab provided very little defence against mild to moderate infection.

South Africa has now suspended the roll-out of the vaccine.

The pharmaceutical giant hopes to have a modified version ready by the autumn if it’s needed.

