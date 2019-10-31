Gardaí in Athlone are appealing for help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Ronan Quinn has been missing from Athlone since Sunday, October 27.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms, black runners, a baseball cap.

H was carrying two back packs, one blue and one dark.

Anyone who has seen Ronan or has information which could assist in locating him is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2609, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.