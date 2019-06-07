Irish people are being warned against bringing pork products into the country in an effort to prevent the spread of Asian swine fever.

Known as ‘pig Ebola’, swine fever has been described as the biggest animal disease outbreak the planet has ever faced.

There is no vaccine available against the virus and millions of animals have been culled across China and Vietnam.

The country’s chief Veterinary Officer Martin Blake says a range of measures have been put in place on farms and in factories to help keep Ireland free from the disease.

He says everyone needs to play their part: “Don’t bring back pork or pork products back to Ireland. That’s the clear message we’re giving to people travelling abroad nowadays.”

Mr Blake continued: “If we don’t bring back pork or pork products we significantly reduce the risk.”