The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, T.D., today welcomed the publication of “LIFE WORTH LIVING”, the Report of the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce.

It has been widely acknowledged that the impact of COVID-19 on the Arts/Culture sector has been more detrimental, and will last longer, than in nearly any other sector. Almost all activity has stopped and it is likely that for many parts of the sector it will be among the last to restart.

The Taskforce has now completed its work and its Chairperson, Ms. Clare Duignan, submitted the report to the Minister, which was noted by Government earlier today.

The Taskforce makes a number of recommendations, for the sector’s survival until it fully opens up again.

This includes how it can retain the artists and the wider creative, technical, production and support workforce, with their skills and talent, so that there are still arts, culture and entertainment events for Irish audiences and foreign visitors to enjoy in better times.

These recommendations build on the considerable supports provided to the impacted sectors in Budget 2021 and in the July Stimulus.

Artists may be able to avail of a new pilot scheme that would pay them minimum wage instead of remaining on the pandemic unemployment payment.

The Universal Basic Income Scheme has been recommended by the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce.

It would cover the basic costs of living while allowing people working in the arts, culture and events sectors to continue to work.