Artist pays tribute to President's dog Síoda with wall mural

By Kenneth Fox

A young Dublin artist has paid tribute to one of Ireland’s most beloved dogs, Síoda, after she tragically passed away last week.

President Michael D Higgins’s Bernese mountain dog was recovering after an operation earlier this year.

Síóda and Brod have been mainstays at Áras an Uachtaráin and regularly feature in photo shoots with dignitaries and guests.

Speaking to theBreakingNews.ie, the artist known as HighKingJack said he felt he wanted to do something to mark Sioda’s passing. Explaining that he’s relatively new to creating artworks, he said: “I have only been doing it for a few months. I usually just do some art for a few of my friends.

“A few of us are big fans of Michael D Higgins and we thought the dogs were a big part of Áras an Uachtaráin.”

The mural is on a legal graffiti wall out near Ringsend and it reads ‘Naomh Síoda: madra na héireann’ meaning ‘Saint Síóda: the dog of Ireland’.

Jack said he was aiming to replicate a stained glass window, for the piece but it is also reminiscent of the dog that featured on old Irish coinage.

While the mural took just a few days to complete, it has garnered a huge reaction online.

“I was happy to see everybody come together during these times and I didn’t realise so many were also fans of the dogs in the house. I thought it was a much smaller fandom.”

With his new found fame and with Government restrictions keeping him in Dublin for the foreseeable future, building on his craft appears to be on the agenda.

“I have had a lot of spare time with the restrictions. I suppose I have been painting in the time that I would usually be socialising or something.”

“I had money saved to go on a J1 to Chicago and I decided to use that money to focus on the art instead,” says the college student.

He hopes that the President gets to see his mural to Síóda at some stage. As someone who is a dog owner himself, he understands how it hurts to lose your close animal companions.