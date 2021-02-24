Two women have been arrested after a Dublin beauty salon opened its doors for the second day in a row, despite Level 5 restrictions.

The owner of C and N Beauty Rooms in Balbriggan reopened the salon at 11am this morning, dAespite being ordered to close yesterday by gardaí.

Gardaí arrived in the last half an hour and arrested a client who was on the premises.

After a brief discussion inside the premises, the owner was also arrested and taken into Garda custody.

On Tuesday, the salon had been taking clients for just over an hour when it was ordered to close by gardaí.

‘Taking a stand’

On Tuesday, owner Christine McTiernan told Newstalk: “I am taking a stand on my behalf. This is for me. I have to do what I have to do to pay my bills and that is what is important to me.”

Ms McTiernan added: “I have to put food on the table. I have to pay my rent. All my bills have to be paid.

“What is happening does not stop my bills from coming so I have to pay them. So yes, it is purely for survival I am doing this.”

In a statement issued to BreakingNews.ie on Tuesday, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí have attended a retail premises on Dublin Street in Balbriggan and are investigating alleged breaches of public health regulations.

“In respect of regulations, which are declared to be penal regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána continue to adopt the approach of the Four Es which see gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce.

“Where gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations advice of the DPP will be sought or fixed payment notices will be issued where appropriate.”