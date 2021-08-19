An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tipperary election candidate Dolores Cahill.

The UCD professor and anti-vaccine campaigner is currently facing charges of holding an illegal rally in Trafalgar Square in September of last year.

Having missed three court hearings, a UK arrest warrant is now out for the Kilsheelan native.

Cahill was asked to step down from the Irish Freedom Party earlier this year, after saying children that wear masks would have a ‘lower IQ’ than those who don’t.

She also contested the Dublin by-election but was knocked out early in the count.

Her case has been adjourned until September 10th.