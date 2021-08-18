Kevin Galvin
An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tipperary election candidate Dolores Cahill.
Kilsheelan-born Cahill is a leading anti-vaccination campaigner, and is currently facing charges of holding an allegedly illegal rally in Trafalgar Square in September of last year.
Ms Cahill, a UCD professor and former leader of the far-right Irish Freedom Party, is charged with others of holding a gathering on September 19th of more than 30 people in an outdoor public place during the pandemic, as well as a further charge of holding a gathering of more than six people in any place.
However, having missed three hearings where her attendance was expected, Ms Cahill has now had a warrant for her arrest issues in the UK, with her case adjourned until September 10th.
Cahill, who was educated first at Kilcash National Schools and then Scoil Mhuire Greenhill Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir, was asked to step down from her role as Chairperson of the Irish Freedom Party earlier this year, having claimed at an anti-lockdown rally in Dublin that children who wore face masks would have lower IQ.
“Wake up parents. Oxygen is required for your brain to function and I am saying to the children and teenagers of the world, to their parents and teachers, the individual ministers and prime ministers across the world have failed you,” she said at the rally in Herbert Park in March.
Cahill contested the 2020 General Election in Tipperary, gaining 521 first preference votes, and was eliminated after the second count.
While in July, the Tipperary woman attempted to arrest a Garda under common law, having been denied access to the Dublin by-election count centre for refusing to wear a mask.
► VIDEO: Dublin Bay South byelection candidate Dolores Cahill refused admission to count centre for not wearing a face mask. Video: @endajodowd
Read more: https://t.co/WdyUJiWSc9 pic.twitter.com/THsninlrmI
— The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) July 9, 2021
Cahill also contested that election in July, receiving 169 first preference votes, with 162 spoilt votes in the election, that saw Labour’s Ivana Bacik elected on the ninth count.