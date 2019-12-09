Around 7,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Atiyah.

The weather warnings have been lifted but a major clean up is expected due to fallen trees and debris.

A number of faults are being reported in parts of Wexford and Waterford this morning, particularly along the coast.

ESB Networks says its crews are working to restore power to affected areas as soon as possible.

It’s reminding people to watch out for any fallen wires.

