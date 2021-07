Around 4,000 horses have been slaughtered in British and Irish abattoirs since 2019, according to a BBC Panorama documentary.

Successful racehorses linked to Irish racing were among those killed.

Horse Racing Ireland says it unreservedly condemns the practices shown in images from one of the UK’s biggest abattoirs.

HRI say it supports calls for an investigation by the relevant authorities.

Photo by Brian from Pexels