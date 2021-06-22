Nearly 1,400 people have been driving with only a learner permit for over 26 years.

According to freedom of information figures, a total of 21,000 have had one for over 11 years.

Figures also show that almost 2,500 learner drivers got penalty points last year, because they weren’t accompanied by a fully qualified driver.

While over 4,600 people have been driving with only a learner permit for at least 21 years.

You can’t apply for a third or subsequent learner permit unless you’ve recently done a driving test, or have one booked.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says the new figures are concerning.

“It’s absolutely far from an ideal situation – we would encourage all those people on those learner permits to come forward and take their driving tests.”

“That is a challenge at the money for those restrictions in place but really and truly these people should be coming forward for a drivers test.”